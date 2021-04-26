Equifax (NYSE:EFX) PT Raised to $220.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $201.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $189.96.

EFX opened at $229.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 63.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.51. Equifax has a 1-year low of $129.39 and a 1-year high of $231.16.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Equifax will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,243,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Equifax by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

