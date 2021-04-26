Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Receives $87.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.20.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENV. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Envestnet during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Envestnet by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

Envestnet stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.73. 5,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,042. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $55.74 and a twelve month high of $92.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -568.62 and a beta of 1.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $263.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.