Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,799 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,841,000 after purchasing an additional 653,492 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $191,656,000 after buying an additional 493,805 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 809,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,861,000 after buying an additional 488,012 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,294,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,308,000 after acquiring an additional 438,860 shares during the period. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $5,550,000. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

EPD stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.31. 92,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,378,173. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.63. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $23.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.72%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.77.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

