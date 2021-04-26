Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 287.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,391 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,933,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $351,325,000 after purchasing an additional 54,170 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,233,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $200,473,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $191,656,000 after acquiring an additional 493,805 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,294,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,308,000 after acquiring an additional 438,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,841,000 after acquiring an additional 653,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.77.

NYSE:EPD opened at $23.28 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $23.71. The firm has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average is $20.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

