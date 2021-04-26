Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ENPH. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.85.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

ENPH stock opened at $166.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.23. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 41,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $7,395,276.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,010 shares in the company, valued at $175,636,702.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $9,706,906.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,677 shares in the company, valued at $31,877,487.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,354,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.