Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to “Outperform”

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised shares of Energy Transfer from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.52.

Shares of ET stock opened at $8.19 on Thursday. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.90 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.82.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,769,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869,487 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 26,072,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,309 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,073,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,920 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth about $16,012,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

