Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELEZY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Endesa to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Endesa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of ELEZY stock opened at $13.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.77. Endesa has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $15.95.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2020, its distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,488 square kilometers.

