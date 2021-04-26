Endeavour Mining Co. (TSE:EDV) Director Sébastien De Montessus Sells 42,000 Shares

Endeavour Mining Co. (TSE:EDV) Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.10, for a total transaction of C$1,222,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 921,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,825,631.30.

Shares of TSE:EDV traded down C$0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting C$28.11. 78,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,833. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.96. The company has a market cap of C$7.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25. Endeavour Mining Co. has a 52-week low of C$23.12 and a 52-week high of C$39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.42. The business had revenue of C$721.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$715.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining Co. will post 2.8399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EDV. Pi Financial boosted their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.70.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.

