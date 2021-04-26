Encompass Health (EHC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Encompass Health to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $59.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.38.

In other Encompass Health news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 8,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $699,144.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

