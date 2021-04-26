Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) is John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s Largest Position

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,075 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up about 4.9% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $36,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 30,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,413,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,011,000 after purchasing an additional 314,751 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 170,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after buying an additional 17,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 69,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.08.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.95. 10,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,857,071. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $93.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.67.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

