Emercoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $63,569.00 (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 17.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $12.46 million and approximately $63,569.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000528 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Emercoin has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00012882 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,335,048 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

