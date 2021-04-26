Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Raised to C$59.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group to C$59.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Emera from C$47.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Emera to C$62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Emera from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emera presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$59.89.

Emera stock opened at C$57.35 on Friday. Emera has a one year low of C$49.66 and a one year high of C$58.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$55.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$54.10. The company has a market cap of C$14.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.17.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.50 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Emera will post 3.1300002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This is a boost from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.48%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

