Ellaism (ELLA) Price Hits $0.0059 on Major Exchanges

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $260,081.87 and $79.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ellaism has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,516.93 or 0.04687128 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00059966 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 44.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 44,238,794 coins and its circulating supply is 44,187,462 coins. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.