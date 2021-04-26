Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Lowered by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,458 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $8,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 1,962.7% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 241,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,137,000 after purchasing an additional 229,895 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the first quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 19.6% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 40.3% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 24,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LLY traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $186.32. 43,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,060,931. The company has a market cap of $178.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $218.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LLY. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.38.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

