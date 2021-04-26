Electrify.Asia Achieves Market Cap of $1.65 Million (ELEC)

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Electrify.Asia has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $58,019.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded down 35% against the U.S. dollar. One Electrify.Asia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00065187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00019448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00064137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $379.10 or 0.00726204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00095044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,973.83 or 0.07612290 BTC.

About Electrify.Asia

Electrify.Asia is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia . The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Buying and Selling Electrify.Asia

