Edgeless Price Reaches $0.0081 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. During the last week, Edgeless has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Edgeless has a market cap of $993,349.37 and $1,065.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeless coin can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00064638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00020437 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00062694 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.33 or 0.00751487 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00094875 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,023.76 or 0.07478612 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

