Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ecopetrol’s earnings. Ecopetrol posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecopetrol will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ecopetrol.

EC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.08.

Shares of NYSE:EC opened at $12.32 on Monday. Ecopetrol has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.0932 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 6.3%. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EC. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,132,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,533,000 after buying an additional 1,130,765 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter worth $13,842,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 461.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,173,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,147,000 after purchasing an additional 964,342 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 321.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 987,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 753,754 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,978,000 after purchasing an additional 122,452 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

