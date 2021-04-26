ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at CIBC

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.40% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ECN. TD Securities upped their target price on ECN Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CSFB set a C$10.00 target price on ECN Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.06.
Shares of ECN traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$8.17. The company had a trading volume of 55,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,084. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion and a PE ratio of -68.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.73. ECN Capital has a one year low of C$3.22 and a one year high of C$8.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.82.
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.
