ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at CIBC

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ECN. TD Securities upped their target price on ECN Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CSFB set a C$10.00 target price on ECN Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.06.

Shares of ECN traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$8.17. The company had a trading volume of 55,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,084. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion and a PE ratio of -68.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.73. ECN Capital has a one year low of C$3.22 and a one year high of C$8.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.82.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$93.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$90.66 million. Analysts forecast that ECN Capital will post 0.6000001 earnings per share for the current year.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

