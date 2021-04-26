Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.54% of Echo Global Logistics worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2,115.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter worth $210,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

In other news, Director Samuel K. Skinner sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $261,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,137.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $429,750.00. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ECHO traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $31.15. The company had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,181. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $34.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.84 million, a PE ratio of 132.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.00.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $754.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Echo Global Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ECHO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.