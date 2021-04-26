eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.56.

Shares of EBAY opened at $60.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. eBay has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $65.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in eBay by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 31,115,223 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,563,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in eBay by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,125,914 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,061,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,743 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in eBay by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $937,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,445 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in eBay by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,141,163 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $459,344,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in eBay by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,879,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $395,934,000 after purchasing an additional 470,661 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

