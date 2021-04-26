EasyFi Price Tops $13.37 on Top Exchanges (EASY)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One EasyFi coin can currently be purchased for $13.37 or 0.00025975 BTC on popular exchanges. EasyFi has a total market cap of $33.76 million and $3.45 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EasyFi has traded down 47% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EasyFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00065740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00018638 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00063398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $373.67 or 0.00725969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00094506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,000.55 or 0.07772247 BTC.

About EasyFi

EasyFi (EASY) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EasyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EasyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EasyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.