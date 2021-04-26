E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Upgraded at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded E.On from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded E.On from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS EONGY opened at $12.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. E.On has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.93.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $21.03 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that E.On will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.406 dividend. This is an increase from E.On’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. E.On’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.67%.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

