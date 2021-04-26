DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Shares Gap Up to $28.48

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.48, but opened at $29.62. DXP Enterprises shares last traded at $29.80, with a volume of 129 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DXPE. TheStreet raised DXP Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.04. The firm has a market cap of $565.28 million, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 2.80.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $232.69 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $84,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $223,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.