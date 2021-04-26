Duddell Street Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:DSACU)

Duddell Street Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:DSACU) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, April 27th. Duddell Street Acquisition had issued 17,500,000 shares in its public offering on October 29th. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Duddell Street Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of DSACU opened at $10.35 on Monday. Duddell Street Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.81.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,334,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $638,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $8,003,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000.

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

