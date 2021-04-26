Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.40-4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.49. The company issued revenue guidance of +9-12% yr/yr to 1.19-1.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $111.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $57.53 and a 1-year high of $113.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.03.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

