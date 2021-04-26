Doc.com Token (MTC) Price Hits $0.0035 on Top Exchanges

Doc.com Token (CURRENCY:MTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. One Doc.com Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Doc.com Token has a total market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $192,153.00 worth of Doc.com Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Doc.com Token has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Doc.com Token

Doc.com Token (MTC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Doc.com Token’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 760,594,391 coins. The Reddit community for Doc.com Token is /r/Docademic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Doc.com Token’s official Twitter account is @Docademic . Doc.com Token’s official website is mtc.docademic.com . Doc.com Token’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC

According to CryptoCompare, “The DOCADEMIC PLATFORM is a single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public that begins with free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (Docademic App) already in use in 20 countries by thousands of users and an associated suite of AI assisted tools and social network for the medical community (Docademic for Doctors). Combined, these produce the highest level of free basic quality healthcare allowing any individual to access the benefits and knowledge of healthcare. A universal native Token: the Medical Token Currency, MTC is the fuel that will power all services DOCADEMIC provides. “

