Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 408 Shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 281,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.01% of National Presto Industries worth $24,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NPK. 6 Meridian raised its stake in National Presto Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its stake in National Presto Industries by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in National Presto Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in National Presto Industries during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in National Presto Industries by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 55.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NPK opened at $105.10 on Monday. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.46 and a twelve month high of $117.87. The company has a market capitalization of $741.90 million, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.43.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th.

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

