Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 8,456 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,456 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in VMware were worth $23,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,890 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,371 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.58.

VMW opened at $165.74 on Monday. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The stock has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.84 and a 200-day moving average of $139.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. As a group, analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 30,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $4,714,728.63. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,430 shares in the company, valued at $33,767,671.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $3,335,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,513,610.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,559 shares of company stock valued at $22,334,165. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.