Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 12,722 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,722 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.80% of Energizer worth $23,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Energizer in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energizer in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 207.2% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Energizer in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist increased their price objective on Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.85.

Energizer stock opened at $50.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $34.99 and a one year high of $53.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.82 and its 200 day moving average is $44.68.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $846.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.09 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,399.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $125,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,702.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

