DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DOCN opened at $41.40 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $46.35.

In related news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc acquired 2,127,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,973.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.