DEX (DEX) Trading Up 18.7% This Week

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 26th. One DEX coin can now be purchased for $0.0355 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. DEX has a total market cap of $6.81 million and approximately $8.10 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DEX has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00064331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00020214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00061572 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $397.40 or 0.00741172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00094760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,976.54 or 0.07416405 BTC.

About DEX

DEX is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

