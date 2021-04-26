Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DWNI has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €53.80 ($63.29) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €47.61 ($56.01).

Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at €45.42 ($53.44) on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 52 week high of €38.09 ($44.81). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €40.96 and a 200-day moving average of €41.99.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

