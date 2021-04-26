Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €11.00 ($12.94) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.10% from the stock’s current price.

LHA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €10.10 ($11.88) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group set a €5.45 ($6.41) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.20 ($8.47) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €7.17 ($8.43).

LHA opened at €10.37 ($12.20) on Monday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 12-month high of €12.96 ($15.25). The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of €11.29 and a 200-day moving average of €10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,109.01.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

