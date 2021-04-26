Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $680.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $575.00 to $680.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $616.00 target price (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $663.41.

Lam Research stock opened at $627.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $590.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $503.29. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $229.69 and a 52-week high of $669.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $1,507,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $70,134,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in Lam Research by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

