Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 117.96% from the company’s previous close.

DSGN has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

Design Therapeutics stock opened at $19.27 on Monday. Design Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50.

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.