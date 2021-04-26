Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Demant A/S is engaged in the healthcare industry. It develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. The company’s business area consists of Hearing Devices, Hearing Implants, Diagnostic Instruments and Personal Communication. Demant A/S, formerly known as William Demant Holding A/S, is based in Smorum, Denmark. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Demant A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

OTCMKTS:WILYY opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.44 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. Demant A/S has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

