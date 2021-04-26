Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Coronavirus-led depressed air-travel demand has resulted in Delta incurring loss for five successive quarters. In the first quarter of 2021, passenger revenues plunged 70% from the levels recorded in the comparable quarter of 2019 to $2,748 million. With Delta making significant capacity cuts to match the sharp decrease in traffic, capacity (measured in available seat miles) contracted 36% compared to first-quarter 2019 levels. For the second-quarter of 2021, total revenues are likely to slump in the 50-55% band from second-quarter 2019. Fuel price per gallon is anticipated in the $1.85-$1.95 band. However, driven by the recent improvement in air-travel demand, the carrier expects positive cash generation in the June quarter. Moreover, Delta expects to profitable in the third quarter of 2021, assuming that the current recovery in demand persists.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Vertical Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.85.

DAL opened at $45.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

