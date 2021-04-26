DeGate 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $146,092.00 (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. DeGate has a market capitalization of $20.00 million and $146,092.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000503 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DeGate has traded up 10.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00061053 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.14 or 0.00279254 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.35 or 0.01008711 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $392.41 or 0.00729844 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00025766 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $53,837.22 or 1.00132026 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DeGate

DeGate launched on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,000,000 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

