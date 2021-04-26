Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($1.37) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 93.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.06%. The business had revenue of $116.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.25 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLAY shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.96.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Sheehan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $227,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,629.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. King sold 15,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $667,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,303.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,579 shares of company stock worth $1,157,913 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 31.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 2.07. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.29.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

