DATx Price Reaches $0.0011 (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 26th. DATx has a total market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $717,253.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATx coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DATx has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00064793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00020099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00061497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.04 or 0.00741163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00094338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,010.66 or 0.07412096 BTC.

DATx Coin Profile

DATX is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATx’s official website is www.datx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

