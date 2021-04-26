Datacoin (DTC) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. One Datacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Datacoin has a market cap of $21,305.60 and $22.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Datacoin has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003473 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001160 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 50% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000328 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00020447 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

DTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data Transaction (DTC) is a point-to-point data trading system based on block chain lightning network. It is a combination of DT > 0 and blockchain technology, the first law of human economics. It has many application functions, such as data transaction, data storage, digital asset transaction, etc. Through the built-in generalized economic model, data can be continuously traded in DTC network, which makes DTC produce more extensive circulation and application value. “

Buying and Selling Datacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

