Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Gap Down to $89.51

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $89.51, but opened at $87.23. Daqo New Energy shares last traded at $88.50, with a volume of 11,736 shares.

DQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price target for the company. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.09.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 83.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.19). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 299.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

About Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.