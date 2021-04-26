Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DDAIF. Zacks Investment Research raised Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDAIF traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.95. The company had a trading volume of 19,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,490. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.80 and its 200 day moving average is $72.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.16 billion, a PE ratio of 523.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. Daimler has a twelve month low of $28.42 and a twelve month high of $93.42.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $1.16. Daimler had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 0.17%. Equities analysts predict that Daimler will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

