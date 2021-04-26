Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DDAIF. Zacks Investment Research raised Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DDAIF traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.95. The company had a trading volume of 19,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,490. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.80 and its 200 day moving average is $72.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.16 billion, a PE ratio of 523.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. Daimler has a twelve month low of $28.42 and a twelve month high of $93.42.
Daimler Company Profile
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.
