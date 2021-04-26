DA Davidson Boosts Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target to $28.50

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $23.00 to $28.50 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mattel from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mattel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.28.

MAT opened at $21.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,105.00 and a beta of 1.43. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.04 million. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Mattel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 115,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mattel by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Mattel by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Mattel by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Mattel by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

