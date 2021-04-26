D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Raised to $124.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DHI. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised D.R. Horton from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.24.

NYSE:DHI opened at $98.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $98.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.88 and its 200 day moving average is $77.37.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $380,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,876. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 210,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

