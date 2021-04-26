D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.38 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021 // Comments off

Brokerages expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to post $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.89. D.R. Horton posted earnings per share of $1.72 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full year earnings of $9.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.31 to $10.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.11 to $12.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.24.

NYSE DHI opened at $98.21 on Monday. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $39.55 and a twelve month high of $98.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 24,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 489.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on D.R. Horton (DHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.