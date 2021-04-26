D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to post $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.89. D.R. Horton posted earnings per share of $1.72 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full year earnings of $9.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.31 to $10.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.11 to $12.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover D.R. Horton.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.24.

NYSE DHI opened at $98.21 on Monday. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $39.55 and a twelve month high of $98.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 24,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 489.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on D.R. Horton (DHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.