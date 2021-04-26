CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

Get CyrusOne alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CONE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.93.

CONE traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.64. The stock had a trading volume of 669,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,106. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of -287.07, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. CyrusOne has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $86.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.75 and a 200-day moving average of $71.00.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 28.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 106.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 159,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 82,212 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 6.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 157.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,567,000 after purchasing an additional 310,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyrusOne (CONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.