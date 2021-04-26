Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Cuts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.2% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $8,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.65.

HD stock opened at $323.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.85 and a 12 month high of $328.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $297.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.86.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

