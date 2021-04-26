Cutler Capital Management LLC Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB)

Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

MBBB stock opened at $24.82 on Monday.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.