Cutler Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,225 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of The First of Long Island worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,849,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,013,000 after acquiring an additional 80,263 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 983,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 761,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 492,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 21,317 shares during the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The First of Long Island stock opened at $21.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $511.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The First of Long Island Co. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.68 million. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. The First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 43.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

